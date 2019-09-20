Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €62.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €54.63 ($63.52).

Get Daimler alerts:

DAI opened at €47.43 ($55.15) on Monday. Daimler has a 12-month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 12-month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €49.67.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.