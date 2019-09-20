Monero (XMR) Hits Market Cap of $1.28 Billion

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $74.63 or 0.00732754 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bisq, Cryptopia and Exrates. Monero has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and $92.57 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004649 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003289 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,218,127 coins. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Braziliex, Kraken, Coinroom, Upbit, Livecoin, BTC Trade UA, Exmo, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Coinut, Liquid, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Bitlish, DragonEX, Instant Bitex, Binance, Mercatox, Poloniex, OKEx, Tux Exchange, Bitfinex, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptomate, Gate.io, TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Bisq, LiteBit.eu, Ovis, HitBTC, Bithumb, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitbns, Coindeal, Coinbe, Exrates, Crex24, Huobi, Nanex, B2BX, CoinEx and BitBay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

