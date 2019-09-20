Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) PT Set at $35.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) received a $35.00 target price from Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target indicates a potential upside of 161.58% from the company’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MNTA. ValuEngine raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.23.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,228. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.74). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.41% and a negative return on equity of 55.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,483.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,743 shares of company stock valued at $67,384 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

