Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT (LON:MIG) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT PLC (LON:MIG) traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86.33 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 86.33 ($1.13), 1,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.50 ($1.12).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.84.

Get Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 15.15%. This is an increase from Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT plc, formerly Matrix Income & Growth 2 VCT plc, is a venture capital trust (VCT), investing primarily in established, unquoted companies. The objective of the Company is to provide investors with a regular income stream, arising both from the income generated by companies selected for the portfolio and from realizing any growth in capital.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.