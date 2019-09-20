MKM Partners Initiates Coverage on Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A)

Stock analysts at MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Brown-Forman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

NYSE:BF.A traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $61.59. The stock had a trading volume of 336,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,764. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.84. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Brown-Forman has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $64.10.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 24.70%. Equities analysts predict that Brown-Forman will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

