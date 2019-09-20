Mizuho Raises Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) Price Target to $18.00

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALDR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Svb Leerink began coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Alder Biopharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.61.

ALDR stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.27. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 32,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $603,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,301.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 238,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 236.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

