Mizuho Analysts Give Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) a $43.00 Price Target

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) has been given a $43.00 target price by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 171.98% from the stock’s current price.

ATRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,471,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $840.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Dobmeier acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

