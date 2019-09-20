Mixin (XIN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $22.35 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Mixin has a market capitalization of $99.40 million and approximately $22.35 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can now be purchased for about $216.35 or 0.02125552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,449 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

