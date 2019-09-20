MIR COIN Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13,985.00 (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $13,985.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00209677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.88 or 0.01206075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00093058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017994 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020739 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 620,041,495 coins. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

MIR COIN Coin Trading

MIR COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

