Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $211.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 79.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 64,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth $813,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 54.8% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 55,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth $426,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

