Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.37 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.54.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $129.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.36. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $247,359.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,217,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

