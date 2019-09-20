Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Methanex from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Methanex from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC cut Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of MEOH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,055. Methanex has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $83.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). Methanex had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 157,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 96,905 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 35,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 25,112 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.