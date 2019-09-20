Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MLAB. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Shares of MLAB traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.30. The stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,560. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.77. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $167.34 and a one year high of $268.47. The firm has a market cap of $956.16 million, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,828,000 after buying an additional 357,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,183,000 after buying an additional 49,651 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2,072.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 29,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 28,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,828,000 after buying an additional 26,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 564.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 23,813 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

