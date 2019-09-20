Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Merus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.29.

NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.14. 335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,659. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

