MEGA/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Shares Up 1.2%

MEGA/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $3.90, approximately 18,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 33,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26.

About MEGA/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:MHSDF)

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the installation, operation, maintenance, and exploitation of telephone, Internet, and television cable signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as fixed digital telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

