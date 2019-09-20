McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,491 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 185,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 34,355 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 314,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 110,491 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.08. The company had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,694. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $70.88.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $60,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,322.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $251,061.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,315.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,446. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MGRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

