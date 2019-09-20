M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $175.50

M&C Saatchi Plc (LON:SAA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175.50 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 175.50 ($2.29), with a volume of 273958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.43).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&C Saatchi in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $160.14 million and a P/E ratio of 19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 255.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 338.45.

In related news, insider Mickey Kalifa acquired 27,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £74,999.80 ($98,000.52). Also, insider Maurice N. Saatchi sold 770,947 shares of M&C Saatchi stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.48), for a total transaction of £2,644,348.21 ($3,455,309.30).

About M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

