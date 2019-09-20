Maven Income and Growth VCT 6 (LON:MIG6) Shares Down 6.4%

Maven Income and Growth VCT 6 PLC (LON:MIG6) shares were down 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.30 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 47.30 ($0.62), approximately 0 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.52 ($0.66).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 6 Company Profile (LON:MIG6)

Maven Income and Growth VCT 6 PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders. The Company invests the majority of its funds in a portfolio of shares and securities of smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and Alternative Investment Market (AIM)/ICAP Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX) quoted companies, which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

