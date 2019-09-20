Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTCH. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen set a $104.00 price objective on Match Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Match Group from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Aegis restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.76.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $79.24 on Tuesday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Match Group had a return on equity of 166.69% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 24,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $2,010,212.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,565.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 7,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $596,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,607.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Match Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Match Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Match Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

