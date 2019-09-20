Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Purchases $38,701.00 in Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,701.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marchex alerts:

On Tuesday, September 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 899 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975.69.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,982 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,542.40.

On Thursday, August 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,500 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $83,025.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,100 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $21,012.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 30,200 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $125,934.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,500 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,375.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,608 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $68,519.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. 67,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Marchex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $5.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marchex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 196.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,048 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 364,978 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth $1,483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 25.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 308,046 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 804.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 286,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 254,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.