LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $85.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.41. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $89.89.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 48,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,852,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,222,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 32,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $2,578,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,526 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in LPL Financial by 70,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 610.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

