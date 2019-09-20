Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,170,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 164,989 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.6% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Lowe’s Companies worth $118,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after acquiring an additional 261,841 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 658,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,380,000 after acquiring an additional 642,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,970,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $501,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,649 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 846.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 58,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.92. 220,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,787,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.99. The firm has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

