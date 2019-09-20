Lorne Park Capital Partners (CVE:LPC) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc (CVE:LPC) shares rose 15.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 23,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.49, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15.

Lorne Park Capital Partners Company Profile (CVE:LPC)

Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc, through with its subsidiary, Bellwether Investment Management Inc, provides investment management and wealth management services in Canada. It serves individuals, estates, trusts, endowments, and foundations. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

