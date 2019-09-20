LiteBitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $8,829.00 (LBTC)

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. One LiteBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, LiteBitcoin has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. LiteBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8,829.00 and approximately $824.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official website is www.lbtc.info . LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

