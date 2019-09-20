Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) PT Set at $11.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) received a $11.00 target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.82% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Linx stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,470. Linx has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINX. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linx during the second quarter worth approximately $12,864,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linx during the second quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linx during the second quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linx during the second quarter worth approximately $13,680,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linx during the second quarter worth approximately $17,434,000.

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

