Linda (LINDA) Trading Down 34.1% Over Last 7 Days

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. Linda has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and $169.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linda coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha, BitFlip and Graviex. During the last seven days, Linda has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005889 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linda Coin Profile

Linda (LINDA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 13,437,823,020 coins and its circulating supply is 13,243,946,781 coins. The official website for Linda is lindacoin.com . Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject

Buying and Selling Linda

Linda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Graviex, BitFlip, Nanex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

