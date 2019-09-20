Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Limoneira posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Securities assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 16.2% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after buying an additional 184,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after buying an additional 39,164 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 617,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,730 shares during the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 94,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,593. Limoneira has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $356.88 million, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.07.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.