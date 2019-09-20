Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Limoneira posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 13th.
On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Limoneira.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Securities assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.
Shares of NASDAQ LMNR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 94,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,593. Limoneira has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $356.88 million, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.07.
About Limoneira
Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.
See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.