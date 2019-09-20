Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A worth $13,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LSXMA. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 226.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian J. Wendling sold 14,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $559,084.51. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $95,891.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.31. The stock had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,025. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

