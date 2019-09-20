Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Issue $0.04 — Dividend

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) announced a — dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Level One Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Level One Bancorp to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Shares of LEVL traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 112,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,665. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $200.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. Analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Bellinson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $118,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara E. Allushuski purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $41,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,750 shares of company stock valued at $277,833. Corporate insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

LEVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Level One Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Level One Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on Level One Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

