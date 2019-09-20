Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.01

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.01 and traded as high as $13.87. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 1,127 shares trading hands.

LNVGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Lenovo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

