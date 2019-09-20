Leerink Swann Drops Coverage on Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Leerink Swann dropped coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on XLRN. ValuEngine raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $58.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.10. 285,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,534. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.89. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 17.11, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 318.84% and a negative return on equity of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 649.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Ravindra Kumar sold 3,389 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $153,318.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,246.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean George sold 25,688 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,005,942.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,416 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,515 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 4,163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

