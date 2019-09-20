Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) PT Set at $154.00 by Sidoti

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) has been given a $154.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Sidoti in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.28. The stock had a trading volume of 147,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,520. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.04 and its 200-day moving average is $150.51. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.31. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $138.90 and a 52 week high of $194.38.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $323.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.56 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

In related news, Director Neeli Bendapudi sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $251,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 35.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 51.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

