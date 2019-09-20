Kyckr (ASX:KYK) Trading 20% Higher

Kyckr Ltd (ASX:KYK)’s share price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.27 ($0.19) and last traded at A$0.24 ($0.17), 16,996,580 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.20 ($0.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85.

Kyckr Company Profile (ASX:KYK)

Kyckr Limited provides products for the authentication of businesses worldwide. It develops API's and cloud based decision engines for know your customer due diligence and customer on-boarding. The company's products offer automated data cleansing, remediation, and on-going monitoring that enhance customer on-boarding timelines.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Kyckr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyckr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.