Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.17, approximately 3,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 101,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

