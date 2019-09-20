Komatsu (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Shares of Komatsu stock remained flat at $$15.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday.

About Komatsu

