KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its target price upped by Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup set a $34.00 price target on KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.03.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $279,255,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,619,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,698.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth $1,779,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

