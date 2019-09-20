Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Given a $60.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Scotiabank set a $60.00 price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KL. ValuEngine downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated an average rating and issued a $54.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

NYSE KL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $47.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,051. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of -0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.55 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 34.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 23.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at about $800,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.