Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Given a $60.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) has been given a $60.00 target price by research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $54.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.94.

Shares of KL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,051. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of -0.10.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $281.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.55 million. Research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 4,056.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,053,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,310 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,024,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 466,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

