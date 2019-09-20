KBC Groep (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.39

Shares of KBC Groep NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.39 and traded as low as $66.20. KBC Groep shares last traded at $66.20, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.87.

About KBC Groep (OTCMKTS:KBCSF)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

