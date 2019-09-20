Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Trading Up 5.4%

Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.51, approximately 2,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 76,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences Inc will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter worth $1,061,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter worth $56,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter worth $2,835,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter worth $353,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.