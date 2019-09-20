JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “CHF 420” Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 420 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group set a CHF 335 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a CHF 340 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 385 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 352.47.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

