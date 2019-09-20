JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target to GBX 1,100

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on SSE from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,305 ($17.05) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSE to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,255 ($16.40) to GBX 1,290 ($16.86) in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Macquarie restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,201.50 ($15.70).

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,239.50 ($16.20) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 997.80 ($13.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,239 ($16.19). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,131.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,135.65.

In other SSE news, insider Martin Pibworth sold 10,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,116 ($14.58), for a total value of £122,157.36 ($159,620.23).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

