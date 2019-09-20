JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Swiss Life from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SWSDF opened at $489.21 on Monday. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $359.25 and a 12-month high of $500.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $478.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.06.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.