JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.68.

ENPH opened at $27.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,560 shares in the company, valued at $9,666,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 318,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,976,393.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 607.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

