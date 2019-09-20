JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB) Stock Price Up 0.6%

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust PLC (LON:JPB)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 71.90 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 71.90 ($0.94), approximately 1,654 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 74,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.93).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 59.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Brazil. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

