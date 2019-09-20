JPJ Group PLC (LON:JPJ) Receives GBX 1,087.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of JPJ Group PLC (LON:JPJ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,087.50 ($14.21).

JPJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of JPJ Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPJ Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of JPJ Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPJ Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of JPJ Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price target for the company.

Shares of LON:JPJ remained flat at $GBX 717 ($9.37) on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 44,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,677. JPJ Group has a one year low of GBX 571 ($7.46) and a one year high of GBX 819 ($10.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.79, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 671.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 694.29. The stock has a market cap of $533.98 million and a PE ratio of 27.47.

JPJ Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Japan, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Jackpotjoy and Vera&John segments. It offers bingo, slots, casino, and other games through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, Solid Gaming, and other brands.

