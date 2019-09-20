JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Shares Down 1%

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 311 ($4.06) and last traded at GBX 311 ($4.06), approximately 20,157 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 102,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314 ($4.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 296.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 245.11. The firm has a market cap of $229.02 million and a PE ratio of -73.26.

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JMC)

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to provide long-term capital growth by investment in Greater China (China, Hong Kong and Taiwan) companies. The Company focuses on investing in companies, which are quoted on the stock exchanges of China, Hong Kong and Taiwan or which derive part of their revenues or profits from these territories.

