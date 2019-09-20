Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. DA Davidson set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Joint and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Joint and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Joint from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Joint presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.28. 379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,973. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $266.08 million, a P/E ratio of 480.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Joint has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. Joint had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 114.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Joint by 23.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in Joint by 21.1% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Joint during the second quarter valued at $567,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Joint during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Joint by 1,673.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 173,408 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

