Jewel Price Reaches $0.0933 on Exchanges (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, Jewel has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $315,868.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jewel token can currently be purchased for $0.0933 or 0.00000917 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00208386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.70 or 0.01206665 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00040128 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003046 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00093161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Jewel is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jewel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

