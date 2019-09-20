Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) PT Set at $26.00 by B. Riley

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) has been assigned a $26.00 price objective by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JCAP. ValuEngine cut Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Jernigan Capital stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 422,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,839. The firm has a market cap of $434.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. Jernigan Capital has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. Jernigan Capital had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 165.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jernigan Capital will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,134,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,748,000 after buying an additional 48,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,262,000 after acquiring an additional 242,657 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 690,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 419,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

